Putin to Get Coronavirus Vaccine Shot by End of Day - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will get his coronavirus vaccine shot by the end of the day, this is expected to happen in the evening, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Yesterday, the Russian leader announced he would be inoculated against the coronavirus on Tuesday.

"You will certainly ask me if the president has already been vaccinated, and I will tell you he has not, he is currently holding a working meeting, but we expect him to get a vaccine shot by the end of the day, in the evening," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin also declined to reveal which exactly Russian vaccine the president will receive, stressing that all the three vaccines registered in the country have confirmed effectiveness and safety in the trials.

"We will deliberately abstain from saying which one [Putin will get]. All the three Russian vaccines are absolutely safe. They are very good, safe and effective," Peskov said.

The process of inoculation will not be broadcast, the Kremlin spokesman continued. He also declined to tell if Putin will receive the vaccine shot at his workplace or at a special vaccination spot.

"The president spends quite a significant share of his working time at events, having conversations, holding meetings related to vaccination, vaccine production and so on. The president does a lot to promote vaccines. As for vaccination being filmed, he has never supported it, he does not like it," Peskov added, when asked why Putin is reluctant to show the inoculation.