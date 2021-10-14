UrduPoint.com

Putin To Get Re-Vaccinated When Health Experts Make Such Decision - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 03:39 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will get re-vaccinated from COVID-19 when health experts will make such a decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"Everything will depend on the recommendations of experts. You know that the president is very attentive to this, and as soon as experts come to the conclusion that revaccination is necessary, the president will do it, " Peskov told reporters.

