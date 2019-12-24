UrduPoint.com
Putin To Give Assessment Of Russian Armed Forces' Activities For 2019

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will review on Tuesday the work of the country's armed forces for 2019 during an annual extended meeting of the Defense Ministry.

Putin is expected to outline the main tasks in further military development and the ministry's major areas of activity in 2020.

Members of the Russian Security Council and the parliament, as well as commanders of military districts, associations and formations of the Russian armed forces, were invited to the meeting.

