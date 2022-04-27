UrduPoint.com

Putin To Guterres: Problem Arose After 2014 Coup In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022

Putin to Guterres: Problem Arose After 2014 Coup in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said that the whole problem in the Ukrainian direction had arisen after the coup there in 2014.

"I know about your concern about Russia's military operation in the Donbas, in Ukraine.

I think that this will be at the heart of our conversation today. In this regard, I would only like to note that the whole problem arose after the coup that had been carried out in Ukraine in 2014. This is an obvious fact. You can call it whatever you like, but this is really an anti-constitutional coup," Putin said.

