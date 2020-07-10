Putin to Have Video Conference With Russian Security Council Later on Friday - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to hold a video conference with the country's Security Council later on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today, the president has a rather low-profile day.

[Putin will hold] internal meetings. In addition, there will also be a video conference meeting with permanent members of the Security Council," Peskov told reporters, adding that the agenda of the meeting will be revealed later.