Putin To Have Video Conference With Russian Security Council Later On Friday - Spokesman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:26 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to hold a video conference with the country's Security Council later on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
"Today, the president has a rather low-profile day.
[Putin will hold] internal meetings. In addition, there will also be a video conference meeting with permanent members of the Security Council," Peskov told reporters, adding that the agenda of the meeting will be revealed later.