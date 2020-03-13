Putin to Head Urgent Security Council Meeting, Talks With South Ossetian Leader - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday is scheduled to hold an urgent National Security Council meeting and will meet President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"An urgent meeting with Security Council members will be held very soon - a regular event. Next, [Putin] will have a number of working meetings during the day. The President of South Ossetia Bibilov will also be present in Moscow as part of a working visit. A meeting between the President of Russia and the President of South Ossetia will be held," Peskov told reporters at a daily briefing.