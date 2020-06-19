Putin to Hear Reports on Remedial Action After Norilsk Diesel Fuel Spill Friday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hear on Friday reports on the remedial action after the diesel fuel spill in Norilsk and will also hold several international phone conversations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hear on Friday reports on the remedial action after the diesel fuel spill in Norilsk and will also hold several international phone conversations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

In late May, around 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at a thermal power plant of a subsidiary of the Nornickel aluminum giant. A criminal case was initiated against the company over environmental offense.

"Today, he [Putin] plans to hold several meetings in the video conference format. First, as the president has promised, he personally controls the relief of the consequences of the diesel fuel spill in Krasnoyarsk Krai," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Putin's schedule.

The Russian president will hear reports by Emergency Situations Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources chief Svetlana Radionova, Nornickel President Vladimir Potanin, and Krasnoyarsk Krai Governor Alexander Uss, Peskov added.

Apart from that, Putin plans to hold many phone conversations with foreign officials later on Friday, according to Peskov.