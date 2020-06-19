UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Hear Reports On Remedial Action After Norilsk Diesel Fuel Spill Friday - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 04:09 PM

Putin to Hear Reports on Remedial Action After Norilsk Diesel Fuel Spill Friday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hear on Friday reports on the remedial action after the diesel fuel spill in Norilsk and will also hold several international phone conversations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hear on Friday reports on the remedial action after the diesel fuel spill in Norilsk and will also hold several international phone conversations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

In late May, around 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at a thermal power plant of a subsidiary of the Nornickel aluminum giant. A criminal case was initiated against the company over environmental offense.

"Today, he [Putin] plans to hold several meetings in the video conference format. First, as the president has promised, he personally controls the relief of the consequences of the diesel fuel spill in Krasnoyarsk Krai," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Putin's schedule.

The Russian president will hear reports by Emergency Situations Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources chief Svetlana Radionova, Nornickel President Vladimir Potanin, and Krasnoyarsk Krai Governor Alexander Uss, Peskov added.

Apart from that, Putin plans to hold many phone conversations with foreign officials later on Friday, according to Peskov.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Company Vladimir Putin Norilsk Krasnoyarsk Tank May Criminals From

Recent Stories

NCEMA statement regarding official announcements

26 minutes ago

UAE ranking 1st on Female Parliamentary Representa ..

41 minutes ago

Anti-locust operation completed over over 2.75 mil ..

2 minutes ago

FIRs registered against 49 illegal petrol pumps

2 minutes ago

Would-be Merkel successor under fire over E.Europe ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Rejects IAEA Resolution on Inspector Access t ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.