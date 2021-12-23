UrduPoint.com

Putin To Hold Annual Press Conference In Moscow On Thursday

Thu 23rd December 2021

Putin to Hold Annual Press Conference in Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an annual end-of-year press conference on Thursday to sum up the results of 2021 and answer questions from journalists.

The event is expected to gather over 500 journalists representing national and international news agencies.

It will start at 12:00 local time, or 09:00 GMT, and will be broadcast live.

Last year, the press conference was held for the first time via video link due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year's event will return to the traditional in-person format, though the attending journalists are required to take several PCR tests as a precaution.

