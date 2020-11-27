UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Hold Annual Press Conference On December 17 In Video-Format - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 01:20 PM

Putin to Hold Annual Press Conference on December 17 in Video-Format - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his annual press conference on December 17, it will be held in the online format, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"On November 29, at 12:00 [09:00 GMT], the press office of the Russian Federation president starts accrediting journalists for the annual press conference of Russian President Putin, which will be held on December 17, 2020," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the president will be speaking from his residency in Nogo-Ogaryovo in the videoconference format, the Kremlin specified.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin November December 2020 From

Recent Stories

Gas shortfall may worsen in coming days, reports

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate president of Burkina Faso ..

6 minutes ago

Fifteen Taliban Militants Killed in Afghan Army's ..

8 minutes ago

“Pakistani players must be punished,” prominen ..

15 minutes ago

Russia to Complete State Tests of Unique Amphibiou ..

9 minutes ago

Sporadic Shootings Leave One Dead, Four Injured in ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.