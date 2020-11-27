Putin to Hold Annual Press Conference on December 17 in Video-Format - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his annual press conference on December 17, it will be held in the online format, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"On November 29, at 12:00 [09:00 GMT], the press office of the Russian Federation president starts accrediting journalists for the annual press conference of Russian President Putin, which will be held on December 17, 2020," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the president will be speaking from his residency in Nogo-Ogaryovo in the videoconference format, the Kremlin specified.