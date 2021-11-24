Putin To Hold 'Big Press Conference' Before Year-End - Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 03:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The annual press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place before the New Year, different dates are being considered, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Both this date (December 23) and others are also being considered. A press conference will take place before the New Year," Peskov told reporters.