UrduPoint.com

Putin To Hold 'Big Press Conference' Before Year-End - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

Putin to Hold 'Big Press Conference' Before Year-End - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The annual press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place before the New Year, different dates are being considered, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Both this date (December 23) and others are also being considered. A press conference will take place before the New Year," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin December

Recent Stories

Man shot dead in Sargodha

Man shot dead in Sargodha

16 minutes ago
 AIOU final exams of MA/MSc commence from Dec. 16

AIOU final exams of MA/MSc commence from Dec. 16

16 minutes ago
 2,000 kites confiscated during raid

2,000 kites confiscated during raid

16 minutes ago
 IGP directs for smooth traffic flow in peak hours

IGP directs for smooth traffic flow in peak hours

16 minutes ago
 Oil up as market sees little impact of coordinated ..

Oil up as market sees little impact of coordinated emergency oil sale

18 minutes ago
 9 stolen motorcycles recovered, four-member gang o ..

9 stolen motorcycles recovered, four-member gang of lifter held

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.