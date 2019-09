Putin to Hold Bilateral Meetings With Erdogan, Rouhani on Monday - Kremlin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with Turkish leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"You know that a trilateral meeting on Syria of Astana process guarantors is planned for Monday. It will be in Ankara, the president will go there. There will be bilateral meetings, too, of course � with Erdogan and Rouhani," Peskov told reporters.