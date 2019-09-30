UrduPoint.com
Putin To Hold Bilateral Meetings With Rouhani, Pashinyan Oct 1 In Yerevan - Kremlin

Putin to Hold Bilateral Meetings With Rouhani, Pashinyan Oct 1 in Yerevan - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on October 1 in Yerevan on the sidelines of a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on October 1 in Yerevan on the sidelines of a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday.

"On October 1, in Yerevan, Russian President Putin will attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. In addition to the leaders of the EAEU member states (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia), the president of Moldova, as head of an observer state, as well as honorary guests - the president of Iran and the prime minister of Singapore have been invited to the meeting," it said.

"On the sidelines of the event, Putin will hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and Iranian President Rouhani," the Kremlin said.

