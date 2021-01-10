Putin to Hold Bilaterals With Aliyev, Pashinyan Along With Trio Talks on Monday - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold separate meetings with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow on January 11 along with the trilateral talks, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"Separate talks of Vladimir Putin with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan are planned," the Kremlin said.