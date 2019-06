Putin to Hold Brief Talks with Juncker During Visit to Japan - Kremlin Aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a brief discussion with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker during a visit to Japan, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a brief discussion with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker during a visit to Japan , Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Wednesday.

"During Vladimir Putin's visit to Japan, a short discussion with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is planned," Ushakov told reporters.

According to the aide, Putin and Juncker will discuss the current EU-Russia relationship, international issues and the economy.