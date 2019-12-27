UrduPoint.com
Putin To Hold Briefing With Russian Security Council On Friday - Kremlin Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:53 PM

Putin to Hold Briefing With Russian Security Council on Friday - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a briefing with the permanent members of the country's Security Council later on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a briefing with the permanent members of the country's Security Council later on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president plans to hold working meetings today, and he will also hold an operational conference with the permanent members of the Security Council," Peskov told reporters.

