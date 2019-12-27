Putin To Hold Briefing With Russian Security Council On Friday - Kremlin Spokesman
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:53 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a briefing with the permanent members of the country's Security Council later on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The president plans to hold working meetings today, and he will also hold an operational conference with the permanent members of the Security Council," Peskov told reporters.