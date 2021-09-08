UrduPoint.com

Putin To Hold Climate Conference In October - Presidential Envoy

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:48 PM

Putin to Hold Climate Conference in October - Presidential Envoy

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a climate conference in October, presidential envoy for climate issues Ruslan Edelgeriev announced on Wednesday

"I cannot provide an unambiguous answer regarding the president's participation in [the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, scheduled for November] but we are preparing a meeting on behalf of the president with his participation.

After the meeting, when we get all the answers, the president will make a final decision on whether to take part or not. It is likely to be held closer to the Glasgow [conference], in October," Edelgeriev said at a press conference.

