Putin to Hold Climate Conference in October - Presidential Envoy

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a climate conference in October, presidential envoy for climate issues Ruslan Edelgeriev announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a climate conference in October, presidential envoy for climate issues Ruslan Edelgeriev announced on Wednesday.

"I cannot provide an unambiguous answer regarding the president's participation in [the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, scheduled for November] but we are preparing a meeting on behalf of the president with his participation.

After the meeting, when we get all the answers, the president will make a final decision on whether to take part or not. It is likely to be held closer to the Glasgow [conference], in October," Edelgeriev said at a press conference.