Putin to Hold Conference to Address Aviation Industry Problems Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video conference to address aviation industry problems amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"There will be a meeting on the aviation industry," Peskov said.

On May 7, Putin held a meeting on support for the transportation sector, noting that the aviation industry was in a difficult situation. He said he planned to hold a separate meeting on the issue.

The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) on Tuesday reported that the passenger flow of Russian airlines in April 2020 decreased by 91.8 percent compared to the same period last year, in January-April by 29.5 percent, while the Aeroflot flagship carrier reduced its transportation in April by 95.2 percent.