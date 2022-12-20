Putin to Hold Expanded Meeting of Russian Defense Ministry Board on Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board on December 21, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board on December 21, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an expanded meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry on December 21. At the meeting at the National Defense Control Center, the results of the activities of the Russian Armed Forces in 2022 will be summed up, and tasks for the next year will be set," the statement says.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will deliver a keynote address at an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry Board.

"He will report on the progress of the special military operation, the amount of weapons and military equipment received by the troops in the outgoing year, the construction of military infrastructure, the results of the international activities of the military department and the social security of military personnel," the statement says.

The expanded meeting will be attended by the commands of military districts, types and branches of the Russian Armed Forces, heads of central bodies of military control and representatives of Federal executive authorities. In addition, about 15,000 officials of the Russian Armed Forces will take part in the event via video link.