UrduPoint.com

Putin To Hold Expanded Meeting Of Russian Defense Ministry Board On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Putin to Hold Expanded Meeting of Russian Defense Ministry Board on Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board on December 21, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board on December 21, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an expanded meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry on December 21. At the meeting at the National Defense Control Center, the results of the activities of the Russian Armed Forces in 2022 will be summed up, and tasks for the next year will be set," the statement says.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will deliver a keynote address at an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry Board.

"He will report on the progress of the special military operation, the amount of weapons and military equipment received by the troops in the outgoing year, the construction of military infrastructure, the results of the international activities of the military department and the social security of military personnel," the statement says.

The expanded meeting will be attended by the commands of military districts, types and branches of the Russian Armed Forces, heads of central bodies of military control and representatives of Federal executive authorities. In addition, about 15,000 officials of the Russian Armed Forces will take part in the event via video link.

Related Topics

Russia Progress Vladimir Putin December Event

Recent Stories

Fire at key Russian gas pipeline kills three: gove ..

Fire at key Russian gas pipeline kills three: governor

5 minutes ago
 Man kills sister over money dispute

Man kills sister over money dispute

5 minutes ago
 PRCS continues to serve humanity successfully

PRCS continues to serve humanity successfully

5 minutes ago
 KP introduces digital page for public complaints

KP introduces digital page for public complaints

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner for accurate data collection during 7 ..

Commissioner for accurate data collection during 7th national census

18 minutes ago
 SSG completes operation against terrorists at Bann ..

SSG completes operation against terrorists at Bannu CTD centre: Kh Asif

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.