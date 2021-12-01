UrduPoint.com

Putin To Hold His Traditional End-of-Year News Conference On December 23 - Kremlin

Putin to Hold His Traditional End-of-Year News Conference on December 23 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold in person his traditional end-of-year press conference on December 23, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold in person his traditional end-of-year press conference on December 23, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Putin will hold his annual press conference on December 23.

This will be a face-to-face press conference. The president will come to the journalists, the journalists will ask as usual, as always, ... questions to the head of state," Peskov told reporters.

Due to the pandemic, the number of journalists will be limited to 500, the official added.

