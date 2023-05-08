UrduPoint.com

Putin To Hold Informal Breakfast With Heads Of CIS Countries On May 9 - Peskov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 11:56 PM

Putin to Hold Informal Breakfast With Heads of CIS Countries on May 9 - Peskov

The leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), who arrived in Moscow to attend the Victory Day Parade on May 9, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin will lay wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and hold an informal breakfast, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), who arrived in Moscow to attend the Victory Day Parade on May 9, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin will lay wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and hold an informal breakfast, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The heads of state will be with him (Putin) ... Further, we proceed from the fact that there will be a joint wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

And then, the heads of state, the guests, are scheduled to have an informal breakfast with our president," Peskov said.

Presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the Armenian prime minister, have already arrived in Moscow, while the Tajik president is expected to arrive in the Russian capital later on Monday. There is no information yet on the participation of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in the celebrations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Belarus Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan May From

Recent Stories

State Dept. on Budanov's Vow to 'Kill Russians': U ..

State Dept. on Budanov's Vow to 'Kill Russians': US Doesn't Condone Targeting of ..

2 minutes ago
 US Classified Document Leak Suspect Jack Teixeira ..

US Classified Document Leak Suspect Jack Teixeira to Appear in Court Thursday - ..

2 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Has No Announcement on US Ambassa ..

State Dept. Says Has No Announcement on US Ambassador Tracy's Plans for Victory ..

2 minutes ago
 Works going on rapidly on development projects in ..

Works going on rapidly on development projects in Secretary Communications and W ..

2 minutes ago
 Everton stun Brighton to move out of relegation zo ..

Everton stun Brighton to move out of relegation zone, Fulham hit Leicester for f ..

2 minutes ago
 Western Canada seeks urgent help to fight wildfire ..

Western Canada seeks urgent help to fight wildfires

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.