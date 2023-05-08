Putin to Hold Informal Breakfast With Heads of CIS Countries on May 9 - Peskov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), who arrived in Moscow to attend the Victory Day Parade on May 9, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin will lay wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and hold an informal breakfast, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The heads of state will be with him (Putin) ... Further, we proceed from the fact that there will be a joint wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

And then, the heads of state, the guests, are scheduled to have an informal breakfast with our president," Peskov said.

Presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the Armenian prime minister, have already arrived in Moscow, while the Tajik president is expected to arrive in the Russian capital later on Monday. There is no information yet on the participation of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in the celebrations.