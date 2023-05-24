Putin to Hold Informal Lunch for Participants in EEU Events in Moscow on May 24 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an informal lunch with the heads of states that will take part on the Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"After the end of the forum, the heads of state will go to the Kremlin, where they will have an informal lunch, during which they will continue their communication," Peskov told a briefing.