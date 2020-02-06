UrduPoint.com
Putin To Hold Joint Meeting Of State Council Presidium, Council For Science, Education

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 02:30 AM

Putin to Hold Joint Meeting of State Council Presidium, Council for Science, Education

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a joint expanded meeting of the Presidium of the State Council and the Presidential Council for Science and Education in Moscow on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

The meeting will focus on enhancing the role of regions in training personnel for the economy and social sphere, with account for the tasks defined by the May decree of 2018, as well as the implementation of the strategy of the country's scientific and technological development.

"The main attention will be paid to issues of the conformity of the system of secondary vocational and higher education to the requirements of the economy, the expectations of the state and society, the formation and implementation of new tools for the interaction of educational and scientific organizations, power bodies at all levels and employers in order to preserve and develop the intellectual potential of the country," the Kremlin said.

