Putin to Hold Meeting of Council for Strategic Development and National Projects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects to discuss ways to ensure technological sovereignty and investment support.

"In particular, it will discuss the use of industrial mortgage mechanisms, measures to support the output of priority products, production development in regions, including industrial clusters," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The meeting will be held via videoconference.