Putin to Hold Meeting of Strategic Development Council on Wednesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Wednesday a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects to discuss national goals implementation and funding, the Kremlin said.

