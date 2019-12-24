UrduPoint.com
Putin To Hold Meeting Of Strategic Development Council On Wednesday - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

Putin to Hold Meeting of Strategic Development Council on Wednesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Wednesday a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects to discuss national goals implementation and funding, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Wednesday a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects to discuss national goals implementation and funding, the Kremlin said.

"A meeting of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects will be held, during which dynamics and figures related to the national goals implementation will be discussed, as well as the funding process," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

