UrduPoint.com

Putin To Hold Meeting On Arctic Development On Wednesday - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Putin to Hold Meeting on Arctic Development on Wednesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on the development of the Arctic on April 13, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On April 13, Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting via videoconference on the development of the Arctic zone of Russia," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The agenda will include topical issues of the integrated social and economic development of the Arctic territories of Russia and international cooperation in the region, as well as the development of the Northern Sea Route, among other things, the statement added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin April

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly off days

Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly off days

11 minutes ago
 Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

40 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

40 minutes ago
 At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Afr ..

At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Africa - Reports

40 minutes ago
 Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

40 minutes ago
 French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will v ..

French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will vote for Macron

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.