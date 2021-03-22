Putin to Hold Meeting on Boosting COVID-19 Vaccine Production on Monday - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday plans to hold a meeting to discuss increasing the production of COVID-19 vaccines in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, Putin also plans to hold an international phone call in the first half of the day.

"Today, the main thing is that the president will deal with the issues of increasing the production of vaccines for the mass vaccination of Russians. There will be a meeting, which the president will hold from Novo-Ogaryovo [residence] via videoconference. A big meeting, important," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov added that Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and representatives of major pharma companies, including COVID-19 vaccine developers, will be present at the meeting.