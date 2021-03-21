Putin to Hold Meeting on Boosting Vaccine Production Next Week - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, March 21 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting next week on increasing coronavirus vaccine production, Rossiya 1 tv channel reported Sunday.

According to the broadcaster, the president might also meet with winners of the presidential award for young artists and entertainers and winners of the art and literature award for children.