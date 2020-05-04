Putin to Hold Meeting on COVID-19 Response Measures Implementation on Wednesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Wednesday hold a meeting on the implementation of the COVID-19 response measures in the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday, adding that the meeting's agenda would also include further recommendations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Wednesday hold a meeting on the implementation of the COVID-19 response measures in the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday, adding that the meeting's agenda would also include further recommendations.

"On May 6, the president is scheduled to hold a meeting on the implementation of previous decisions, where recommendations will also be listened to," Peskov said.