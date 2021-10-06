Putin to Hold Meeting on Energy Industry Development Wednesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on energy industry development on Wednesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The meeting will consider prospects for the development of the fuel and energy sector, in particular, the electric power industry, as well as the possibility of diversifying the economies of coal-mining regions.

The meeting will be attended by members of the government and the heads of a number of regions, as well as major energy companies.