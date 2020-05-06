Putin to Hold Meeting on Implementation of Coronavirus Response Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on the implementation of previously adopted novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response measures, as well as hear recommendations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"On May 6, the president is scheduled to hold a meeting on the implementation of previously adopted decisions, where recommendations will also be heard," Peskov said.

Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 155,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 1450. More than 19,800 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 3,517,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 243,000 people have died from the disease.