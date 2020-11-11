UrduPoint.com
Putin To Hold Meeting On New Systems Of Nuclear Weapon Control On Wednesday - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

Putin to Hold Meeting on New Systems of Nuclear Weapon Control on Wednesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on new control systems for nuclear weapons on Wednesday, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today, in the middle of the day there will be an open address of the president at the meeting.

It will be about new systems of control, for the strategic nuclear weapons above all, and so on, state defense procurement, these and other issues will be discussed at today's meetings," Peskov told reporters.

