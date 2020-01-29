Putin to Hold Meeting on Preventing Coronavirus Spread on Wednesday - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on preventing the spread of coronavirus on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

"Soon enough, the president will meet with [Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana] Golikova, [Health Minister Mikhail] Murashko and [head of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor Anna] Popova.

The deputy prime minister, the health minister and the head of Rospotrebnadzor will tell the president what is being done to prevent the spread of coronavirus, what measures are being taken," Peskov told reporters.

"The government is working very actively, and in this case the talk is about a report to the head of state," he said.