UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Hold Meeting On Support To Airline Industry Next Week - Kremlin Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Putin to Hold Meeting on Support to Airline Industry Next Week - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on support to the airline industry next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"It is planned for next week," Peskov said, answering the relevant question.

On Thursday, Putin held a meeting on support to the transportation sector, noting that the airline industry was in a difficult situation. He said that he planned to hold a separate meeting on this issue.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Industry

Recent Stories

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

37 minutes ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

2 hours ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

3 hours ago

Nisar Safdar becomes new president PTI district Ab ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.