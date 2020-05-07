Putin to Hold Meeting on Support to Airline Industry Next Week - Kremlin Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on support to the airline industry next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"It is planned for next week," Peskov said, answering the relevant question.

On Thursday, Putin held a meeting on support to the transportation sector, noting that the airline industry was in a difficult situation. He said that he planned to hold a separate meeting on this issue.