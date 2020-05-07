UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Hold Meeting On Transportation Industry Situation Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:10 AM

Putin to Hold Meeting on Transportation Industry Situation Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting to discuss the state of affairs in the transportation industry amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

On April 27, Putin announced that he would soon hold a meeting on the situation in the transportation industry in general.

Earlier, sources in several transport sub-sectors told Sputnik that a meeting with Putin on the situation in the transport industry was tentatively scheduled for May 7.

Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 165,900. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 1,530. More than 21,300 people have recovered.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin April May Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

4 hours ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

5 hours ago

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

5 hours ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

6 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,687 new COVID cases, 9 more ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.