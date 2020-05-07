Putin to Hold Meeting on Transportation Industry Situation Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting to discuss the state of affairs in the transportation industry amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

On April 27, Putin announced that he would soon hold a meeting on the situation in the transportation industry in general.

Earlier, sources in several transport sub-sectors told Sputnik that a meeting with Putin on the situation in the transport industry was tentatively scheduled for May 7.

Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 165,900. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 1,530. More than 21,300 people have recovered.