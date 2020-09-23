UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Hold Meeting With All Members Of Upper House Of Russian Parliament

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Putin to Hold Meeting With All Members of Upper House of Russian Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday will hold a meeting with a full composition of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament.

This will be the first meeting of the head of state with members of the Federation Council after the amendments to the Russian Constitution were approved at the all-Russian vote this past summer, which, in particular, affected a number of articles regulating the activities of the upper house.

The agenda of the meeting was not officially announced by the Kremlin.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vote Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives Rashid bin Humaid Al Nu ..

8 hours ago

Global practices with highest international standa ..

9 hours ago

Bahrain, Israel leaders in post-accord telephone t ..

9 hours ago

Ex-Maltese PM's chief of staff arrested in fraud p ..

9 hours ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Most Released Taliban ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.