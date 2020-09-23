Putin to Hold Meeting With All Members of Upper House of Russian Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday will hold a meeting with a full composition of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament.

This will be the first meeting of the head of state with members of the Federation Council after the amendments to the Russian Constitution were approved at the all-Russian vote this past summer, which, in particular, affected a number of articles regulating the activities of the upper house.

The agenda of the meeting was not officially announced by the Kremlin.