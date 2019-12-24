Putin to Hold Meeting With Cabinet to Discuss 2019 Results on Wednesday - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with the government on Wednesday to discuss the results achieved in 2019 and plans for the future, the Kremlin said.

"On December 25, the head of state will hold a traditional pre-New Year meeting with members of the government.

The participants will discuss the results of the expiring year and the cabinet's plans for the future," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.