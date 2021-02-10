Putin to Hold Meeting With Editors in Chief of Russian Media This Evening - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video conference with chief editors of Russian media on Wednesday evening, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video conference with chief editors of Russian media on Wednesday evening, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"In the evening, [President Putin] will hold his annual meeting ... [and] talk with editors in chief of Russian media," Peskov told journalists, adding that various types of outlets, such as print, radio and online, will be represented at the meeting.

The spokesman noted that the meeting, which would not be "public," had no planned agenda and would be held in a video format.

"Per tradition, the president holds such meetings about once a year. Unfortunately, this year it will also take place via teleconferencing," Peskov stated.

The Russian president, who is working from his Novo-Ogarovo residence, will also hold an online meeting with the members of the government and hear a report from First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov on how to better bankruptcy procedures.