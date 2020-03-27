Putin to Hold Meeting With Gazprom Head on Friday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold later on Friday a meeting with Alexey Miller, the chairman of the Management Committee of Russian gas giant Gazprom, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"The president is working inside the country, with no public events. Today he will hold a meeting with Miller, it will be open to media," Peskov told reporters.

The president is holding such meetings regularly, Peskov noted.

"The winter period that is now over, and major international projects implementation will be on the agenda," Peskov added.