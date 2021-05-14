UrduPoint.com
Putin To Hold Meeting With Members Of Russian Security Council On Friday - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with members of the security council on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Today the president has a day of working meetings, and there will be an operational meeting with permanent members of the Security Council in the middle of the day," Peskov told reporters.

