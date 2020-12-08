UrduPoint.com
Putin to Hold Meeting With Russian Cabinet on Dec 9 to Discuss Current Affairs - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with the cabinet on Wednesday to discuss the current affairs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Yes. A meeting with members of the government is planned for tomorrow, but the key topic will be different.

We will brief you. They will also discuss the current affairs," Peskov said, when asked if Putin plans to discuss situation in the oil market with the cabinet on Wednesday.

