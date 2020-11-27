Putin to Hold Meeting With Russian Security Council Later on Friday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with members of the national security council later on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"The president is working in the Kremlin today. The day is calm. At the middle of the day, he will hold an operational meeting with permanent members of the security council," Peskov told journalists.