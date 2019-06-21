(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with permanent members of the Russian Security Council later on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president is working in the Kremlin today.

He intends to hold an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council in the middle of the day," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the president had a lot of "internal meetings" planned for the day.