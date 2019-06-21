UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Hold Meeting With Russian Security Council's Permanent Members On Friday - Peskov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:16 PM

Putin to Hold Meeting With Russian Security Council's Permanent Members on Friday - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with permanent members of the Russian Security Council later on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with permanent members of the Russian Security Council later on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president is working in the Kremlin today.

He intends to hold an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council in the middle of the day," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the president had a lot of "internal meetings" planned for the day.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected ..

19 minutes ago

Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles ..

19 minutes ago

Thousands converge on Hong Kong police HQ in anti- ..

19 minutes ago

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

26 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

24 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.