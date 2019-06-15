UrduPoint.com
Putin To Hold Meeting With Tajik President Rahmon In Dushanbe On Saturday

Sat 15th June 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, on Saturday on the sidelines of the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe.

The Russian president arrived in the Tajik capital on Friday.

He was greeted by Rahmon at the airport and the two had a brief discussion there.

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the two presidents will exchange views on a wide range of issues of the bilateral and regional agenda.

Putin may also meet with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the CICA summit, though no official confirmation has been provided so far from either side.

