Putin to Hold on Tuesday Videoconference of SCO Heads of Government - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Tuesday a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government in the videoconference format, the Kremlin said, also announcing that a declaration will be adopted.

"On November 10, a session of the SCO Council of Heads of Government will be held in the videoconference format, under Vladimir Putin's chairmanship," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The talks will focus on the pressing issues on the regional and global agenda, and cooperation within the SCO, the Kremlin added.

"As a result of the talks, the Moscow declaration and a range of other documents will be adopted. The upcoming summit will conclude Russia's 2019-2020 SCO chairmanship," the statement read on.