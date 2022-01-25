Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Italian Businesspeople on Wednesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an online meeting with heads of Italian companies on Wednesday to discuss trade and investments, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an online meeting with heads of Italian companies on Wednesday to discuss trade and investments, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On January 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet via videoconference with the heads of leading Italian companies.

It is planned to discuss topical issues of trade, economic and investment cooperation between Russia and Italy, as well as the prospects for further expansion of business ties between entrepreneurs of the two countries," the Kremlin said in a statement.