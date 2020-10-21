UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Hold Online Meeting With Russian Union Of Entrepreneurs On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:10 AM

Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Russian Union of Entrepreneurs on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a traditional meeting with members of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) via video link on Wednesday.

The RSPP is holding a series of sessions as part of the Russian business Week.

This year's agenda includes discussions about interaction between the government and businesses, as well as ways to support and revive the economy in times of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Business Russia Vladimir Putin Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

1,024 publishers, 60 cultural figures at 39th Shar ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed highlights strong, dynamic UAE- ..

9 hours ago

Pope, Grand Imam adopted renewable concept of huma ..

10 hours ago

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

10 hours ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.