Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Russian Union of Entrepreneurs on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a traditional meeting with members of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) via video link on Wednesday.

The RSPP is holding a series of sessions as part of the Russian business Week.

This year's agenda includes discussions about interaction between the government and businesses, as well as ways to support and revive the economy in times of the pandemic.