Putin to Hold Phone Conversation With Erdogan on Wednesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a phone conversation on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that there are no news regarding Putin's possible visit to Turkey.

"No, nothing has changed since the day before yesterday, when President Putin answered this question. Indeed, the phone conversation, as Putin said, is planned for Wednesday," Peskov told reporters.