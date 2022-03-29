Putin to Hold Phone Conversation With Macron Later on Tuesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron later on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"One phone conversation is definitely scheduled, it will be in the evening, we will give information after 18:00 (Moscow time, 15:00 GMT)," Peskov told reporters, adding that the conversation will be with Macron.