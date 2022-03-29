UrduPoint.com

Putin To Hold Phone Conversation With Macron Later On Tuesday - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Putin to Hold Phone Conversation With Macron Later on Tuesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron later on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"One phone conversation is definitely scheduled, it will be in the evening, we will give information after 18:00 (Moscow time, 15:00 GMT)," Peskov told reporters, adding that the conversation will be with Macron.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Ellyse Perry ruled out of Australia's 2022 ODI Wor ..

Ellyse Perry ruled out of Australia's 2022 ODI World Cup semi-final

10 minutes ago
 Firdous Ashiq Awan rejects news of joining PML-N

Firdous Ashiq Awan rejects news of joining PML-N

23 minutes ago
 UVAS arranges ‘Flower Show’ at Ravi Campus Pat ..

UVAS arranges ‘Flower Show’ at Ravi Campus Pattoki

39 minutes ago
 'No handshake' as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet ..

'No handshake' as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for peace talks

50 minutes ago
 PMSA conducts rescue operation at Gwadar

PMSA conducts rescue operation at Gwadar

55 minutes ago
 Head of IAEA Travels to Ukraine for Nuclear Securi ..

Head of IAEA Travels to Ukraine for Nuclear Security Talks - IAEA

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>