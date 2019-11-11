Putin to Hold Phone Conversation With Merkel on Monday - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Monday a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and they may discuss Syria, Libya and the Ukrainian crisis, including the possibility to convene a new meeting of the Normandy Four, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said

"Today, a phone conversation will be held between our president and the German chancellor. I can imagine that three topics will be discussed: the domestic Ukrainian crisis, the Syrian settlement and the situation in Libya. So, I do not rule out that the leaders can also touch upon preparations for the possible Normandy-format summit," Ushakov told reporters, when asked, when the summit could be held.