Putin To Hold Reception For Foreign Officials Invited To Victory Parade - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:44 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a reception for the foreign heads of state and government invited to the Victory Parade, which will be held in Moscow on Wednesday to honor the anniversary of the victory in World War II, and will communicate with them on the sidelines of the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"Of course, Putin will communicate with guests. Putin will hold a reception for the heads of state and government of the invited countries. Separate contacts are usually held on the sidelines of such events. So, talks will take place, but all this will happen on the sidelines of the celebration," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Putin plans to hold separate meetings with foreign leaders attending the military parade in the Russian capital,

